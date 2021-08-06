Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Senator Warnock Shares Story of Uninsured Georgian Who Died Struggling to Find Health Coverage

By rtmadminadw
Atlanta Daily World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, in a moving speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) urged Congress to pass the Medicaid Saves Lives Act, historic legislation he introduced in June that would create a federal program to extend coverage to millions of people stuck in the coverage gap in states like Georgia, which have refused traditional Medicaid expansion.

atlantadailyworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Plan#The U S Senate#Congress#Medicaid#Georgians#American Rescue Plan#Protect Our Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Georgia StateCourthouse News Service

Georgia schools and hospitals struggle to cope with virus surge

ATLANTA (CN) — As the highly contagious delta variant causes Covid-19 cases to spike in Georgia to their highest levels since early February, hospitals are reporting severe overcrowding and some school districts are reinstituting mask mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the delta variant accounts for...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

As Warnock builds Senate record, Republicans plan their attack

Seven months into his first term in Congress, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has become a top target of Republicans seeking to oust him. Both his supporters and critics say that, so far, he is doing what he said he would do when he ran. And that has given both ammunition to make their case to voters.
Congress & Courtsmetroatlantaceo.com

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock Visits Georgia Tech Research Institute

Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock visited Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI)’s Cobb County Research Facility on Wednesday, June 30. His stop at GTRI was part of his statewide tour focused on Georgia’s resources around infrastructure, defense, and research. GTRI Director Jim Hudgens kicked off the visit with an overview of...
Georgia StateLedger-Enquirer

Governor Kemp is considering vaccine incentives as COVID-19 surges in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is considering incentives to encourage residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as cases and hospitalizations increase statewide. Kemp did not mention the matter during a speech he made Tuesday in Columbus at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Congressional Luncheon, but a spokesperson said that the governor is “considering a variety of incentives.”
Toombs County, GAsoutheastgeorgiatoday.com

U.S. Senator Warnock's Staff Holds Toombs County Meeting

Drew Young, Field Representative for United States Senator Raphael Warnock. A small gathering of leaders met with Drew Young Thursday morning in the Durden Cabin in Partin Park. Young is a Field Representative for U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. Questions fielded from the audience included concerns about Toombs County infrastructure, affordable...
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stressed again to state residents that there will be no statewide shutdown as the state endures another wave of COVID-19 infections, this time fueled by the super-contagious delta variant. But he emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccines are a ticket out of the pandemic,...
Georgia StatePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Extended CDC Pandemic Eviction Ban Delays Day Of Reckoning For Georgia Tenants

Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who lost income in the pandemic, falling behind on their rent payments and putting them at increased risk for eviction, just got another reprieve. After a previous CDC eviction ban expired earlier this week, the Biden administration has again frozen evictions, this time until early October. The new moratorium aims to cover renters in counties with “substantial” spread of the delta coronavirus variant. But for the state’s most vulnerable families living on the economic margins, the realities of finding and maintaining safe, affordable housing were much more complicated long before the pandemic hit.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia schools allowed to set their own rules for handling COVID quarantines

New rules for Georgia schools went into effect this week allowing districts to make their own quarantine policies for students exposed to COVID-19. The Aug. 2 order by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey recommends that schools follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but says “schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning.”
Georgia StateWSAV-TV

I-14 corridor from Texas to Georgia gets Senate approval

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An amendment to the infrastructure bill being debated in Washington could connect military installations across five southern states, including Georgia. According to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), he and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) worked to expand the designation of the I-14 corridor. The interstate would run from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy