Senator Warnock Shares Story of Uninsured Georgian Who Died Struggling to Find Health Coverage
On Thursday, in a moving speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) urged Congress to pass the Medicaid Saves Lives Act, historic legislation he introduced in June that would create a federal program to extend coverage to millions of people stuck in the coverage gap in states like Georgia, which have refused traditional Medicaid expansion.atlantadailyworld.com
