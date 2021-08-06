Recent dry stretch allowed for pollen counts to rise across WNY

This recent sunny and dry stretch in early August has been a nice change after a rainy July, but it's also allowed for pollen counts to go back up.

Recent numbers from Pollen.com show an uptick in weed pollen counts, specifically Nettle and Chenopods, for the Buffalo area. Those counts are expected to stay high over the next few days if not weeks.

If you've recently felt an impact from your seasonal allergies, this is probably why. And we're now fully into the weed-born part of the season and that'll be the case until pollen season ends in mid-late September.

Keep in mind everyone's sensitivity to pollen, and allergens in general, is different and wide-ranging. It's not only the pollen category but specific type that can trigger a reaction. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has resources and guidance for seasonal allergy suffers.

The first few weed-born pollen counts started showing up in late June , but the now record rainfall Western New York experienced throughout July kept pollen counts, and their impact, relatively low. Just goes to show how climate and weather can also influence the impact pollen season each year. Soil moisture levels, drought conditions and even weather pattern trends can dictate pollen levels on a weekly to monthly basis.

And there is a correlation between the length of the pollen and growing season, and climate data suggests both are becoming longer. Over the past 50 years, Buffalo has experienced an increase in the number of days in between the first and last day below freezing. That number is 17.8 days, extending the growing and pollen season by over two weeks.

The pollen season can begin as early as late March/early April for Western New York with the spring bloom. The season starts off with tree pollen, then transitions to grass pollen in May and rounds out with weed pollen counts picking up in July. Though Ragweed isn't prevalent in Western New York, the entire pollen season can last from mid-March to mid-late September locally.