Rust gets sharks, subs and spearguns in August update

By News
Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

This month's Rust update truly is a whopper, introducing a refreshed underwater biome with procedural underwater lab dungeons, submarines, torpedoes, sharks and more. The update, which launched yesterday, introduces procedurally-generated underwater labs to the world of Rust, which will come in a variety of shapes and sizes - but always with two entry points. They can be entered via a "moonpool" using a submarine (another new item that we'll get to later). The labs also have CCTV to help you plan your route, along with microphones that let you "broadcast your commands into the entire base's network".

www.eurogamer.net

Community Policy