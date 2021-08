BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.