What We Played #510 – GRIME, Black Book & Hunter’s Arena: Legends
As we come to the end of another working week, it’s our regular check in to see what we’ve all been playing over the past seven days. My personal gaming started with a boatload of Halo Infinite over last weekend’s technical preview, and had a lot of good things to say! I also carried on with a little more of The Ascent, which has a really great style to its action RPG shooting, and plan to get stuck in with Back 4 Blood’s beta this weekend.www.thesixthaxis.com
