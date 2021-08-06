What We Played #510 – GRIME, Black Book & Hunter’s Arena: Legends

PlayStation has announced which games will be up for grabs for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of August, 2021. As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, first off is Hunter’s Arena for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Set in a time of demons, this battle royale has 30 players going against each other and a horde of AI-controlled demonic forces. Meanwhile subscribers will also get to pick up Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, the latest in the Garden Warfare series on PS4. Finally, Tennis World Tour 2 challenges you to take to the court and dominate the world rankings in this tennis sim and rounds up the PS Plus offerings for August.