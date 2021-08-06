Cancel
Orlando, FL

Stetson, in attempt to vaccinate more students, awards 2 full scholarships

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Joshua Sanchez, a Stetson University senior from Orlando, received a COVID-19 vaccine, he did so with his family — especially his grandmother — in mind. "I'm going to be making a commute back and forth, and I just don't want to put her at risk," Sanchez said minutes before learning he was one of two grand-prize winners of a contest aimed at raising the percentage of Stetson students who've been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

