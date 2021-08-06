Silk Sonic’s ‘Door’ Becomes One of Five Longest-Leading No. 1s on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay
Plus, new single “Skate” finds favor, too, with strong initial radio play. The Silk Sonic stranglehold on R&B/hip-hop radio arrives at a new milestone as the duo, comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieves a 16th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with "Leave the Door Open." Thanks to its latest frame in charge, on the chart dated Aug. 7, the single becomes one of the five longest-leading No. 1s in the chart’s history.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0