Silk Sonic’s ‘Door’ Becomes One of Five Longest-Leading No. 1s on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay

Earlier this year, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced that they had teamed up for a new project called Silk Sonic. Their debut single, “Leave The Door Open,” came out in March and ended up topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart a couple weeks after it was released. It has been a constant presence in the top 10 since then. The pair has milked the song’s popularity for a while now, performing it at the Grammys, the iHeartRadioMusic Awards, and the BET Awards. They’ve consistently teased that more music is on the way and today they’ve finally decided to make good on that promise with another new single, “Skate,” out now. It comes with a video co-directed by Mars, Florent Déchard, and Philippe Tayag. Check it out below.