Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Silk Sonic’s ‘Door’ Becomes One of Five Longest-Leading No. 1s on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay

By Trevor Anderson
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus, new single “Skate” finds favor, too, with strong initial radio play. The Silk Sonic stranglehold on R&B/hip-hop radio arrives at a new milestone as the duo, comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieves a 16th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with "Leave the Door Open." Thanks to its latest frame in charge, on the chart dated Aug. 7, the single becomes one of the five longest-leading No. 1s in the chart’s history.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Drake
Person
Ella Mai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airplay#Radio Stations#Radio Play#Mrc Data#Song Title#Toosie Slide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
The Independent

‘I made it out’: How Nas escaped poverty and violence to become hip-hop’s greatest rapper

It’s been nearly 30 years since Illmatic dropped out of the projects of Queensbridge and set the standard for all to follow. Most of today’s hip-hop chart toppers – Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Polo G – were not even alive when a 20-year-old Nasir Jones, the son of the great jazz cornetist Olu Dara, made rap fans succumb to his nihilistic poetry, multisyllabic rhymes and street philosophy.
MusicBillboard

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s ‘Industry Baby’ Debuts at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

The tag team of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow storm in and shake up Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as their collaboration, “Industry Baby,” debuts at No. 1 on the list dated August 7. The single traces its chart-topping bow to a huge streaming sum, helped by a social media promo campaign that played on Lil Nas X’ court appearance days before the song’s release and its provocative music video, which the rapper warned on Twitter was "not for kids" and mostly takes place in an all-male prison.
Musicthesource.com

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Finally Walk Through The Door To Deliver New Silk Sonic Track ‘Skate’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak formed the duo we never knew we needed and now they’re back with another one. Silk Sonic took to social media to cordially invite fans to their “summertime jam.” Although this was a vague and cryptic announcement, it was safe to assume that they were going to drop the follow-up to “Leave The Door Open,” which dropped five months ago and received multiple nods and awards.
Musicwehiphop.com

Silk Sonic Are Finally Dropping A New Song

Something exciting is about to happen for fans of Silk Sonic. Anderson .Paak posted a graphic on Instagram that shows an old red VW Beetle parked by a building. The graphic read: “You’ve Been Invited to Silk Sonic’s Summertime Jam this Friday,” the announcement suggests a new song is on the way.
MusicStereogum

Silk Sonic – “Skate”

Earlier this year, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced that they had teamed up for a new project called Silk Sonic. Their debut single, “Leave The Door Open,” came out in March and ended up topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart a couple weeks after it was released. It has been a constant presence in the top 10 since then. The pair has milked the song’s popularity for a while now, performing it at the Grammys, the iHeartRadioMusic Awards, and the BET Awards. They’ve consistently teased that more music is on the way and today they’ve finally decided to make good on that promise with another new single, “Skate,” out now. It comes with a video co-directed by Mars, Florent Déchard, and Philippe Tayag. Check it out below.
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Silk Sonic Wants You To Hit The Rink With Their ‘Skate’ Single [NEW MUSIC]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Silk Sonic, the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have held fans hostage since the debut of their No. 1 hit single “Leave The Door Open” in March. Fans have been begging the two for the full album, An Evening with Silk Sonic and the Grammy Award-winners have responded – by putting out new versions of “Leave The Door Open” and performing at awards shows.
MusicHypebae

Best New Music of July: Mahalia, Silk Sonic and More

SHERELLE – 160 Down The A406. London artist, producer and DJ SHERELLE has released her first EP dubbed 160 Down The A406. The project is comprised of two tracks – “160 Down The A406” and “Rhythm Love (Feel It)” – that merge the artist’s high-speed sounds with a weaving melody. “160 Down The A406 is a product of wondering what the next stage of my life will be during 2020. The two tracks represent discovery and they mean a lot to me, as I feel like I am always searching for the new and unknown,” SHERELLE shared in a press release.
MusicBillboard

Fans Choose Silk Sonic's 'Skate' as This Week's Favorite New Music

Silk Sonic's new summertime jam "Skate" has topped this week's new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 30) on Billboard, choosing the second song from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative project as their favorite new music release of the past week. The duo's uptempo,...
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Silk Sonic Left The Door Open Now They Are Rolling Out A New Banger: Skate

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak teamed up during the pandemic to form ‘Silk Sonic’ and when the award shows tried to shut performance doors on them they forced them through the fans to ‘Leave The Door Open’ giving us one of the hottest new joints with an old school vibe. So since Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have been blowing up the charts like, bang, bang, gorilla with their 24k magic hit, does that mean it was a one and done collaboration? NOPE!!
MusicPosted by
defpen

Silk Sonic May Have Another Hit With ‘Skate’

Collaborative albums are seldomly done well and this isn’t because artists don’t want to deliver a great project. In reality, it’s often difficult for artists to make their schedules align and put in the time to make something special. Also, it can sometimes be difficult for two artists to find their collective creative chemistry. Adding on, some artists just rush to announce a project and then feel compelled to put something out in a certain time frame. Thankfully, none of those previous statements seem to apply to Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Bruno Mars Breaks Down Silk Sonic's "Skate"

Today, supergroup Silk Sonic -- consisting of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, kindred spirits when it comes to dulcet tones and multi-instrumentalism -- have returned with their brand new single "Skate." As expected, the tune is another surefire hit, destined for steady rotation for the duration of the summer and beyond.
MusicBillboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Nao, Stunna Gambino, Yebba & More

Monday doesn't have to be monotonous if you have ten fresh new songs to get you through the work week. Today's lineup features artists with roots all over the place, from Dallas to Washington Heights, with tracks spanning confident choruses and sultry slowjams. Find all ten addictive tracks from artists...
Houston, TXPosted by
CultureMap Houston

Houston's hip-hop icon Bun B reflects on the 25th anniversary of UGK's legendary album

Twenty-five years ago this Friday, July 30, the duo of Bun B and Pimp C — better known as UGK (Underground Kingz) — released their third album Ridin' Dirty. Despite not having any singles or music videos for listeners to sample, it became their best-selling album, moving 70,000 copies in its first week and 850,000 copies sold to date. It has also become one of the most influential hip-hop albums to come out of Texas.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Billboard And Amazon Music’s Rotation To Celebrate R&B Hip-Hop Leaders And Visionaries At Virtual Summit On August 17

Today, global music authority Billboard announced that it will host its R&B Hip-Hop Summit celebrating the next generation of fans and artists who are reinvigorating the genre, on August 17, 2021. The virtual one-day summit, presented in partnership with Rotation, Amazon Music’s global hip-hop and R&B brand, will unite the most influential artists, producers, songwriters, and executives for thought-provoking conversations, performances, and award presentations that inform, entertain and engage Hip-Hop enthusiasts and today’s culture drivers.
EntertainmentBillboard

Billboard Announces Virtual R&B/Hip-Hop Summit With Usher, Gucci Mane, Polo G & More

The Aug. 17 summit is presented by Amazon Music's flagship R&B/rap brand Rotation. Billboard, in partnership with Amazon Music's flagship R&B/rap brand Rotation, will present a virtual R&B/Hip-Hop Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The one-day event will honor the genre's most influential singers, songwriters, producers and executives during thought-provoking conversations,...
Musicdailyrindblog.com

J. Erving Named 2021 Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Player

The annual Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Player list recognizes leaders in the field that continue to push the genre and culture forward. We’re happy to congratulate J. Erving – founder of Human Re Sources and EVP of Creative Development for Sony Music Entertainment/EVP at The Orchard – on being named a power player! We also want to extend a sincere congratulations to The Orchard’s newly appointed Director of Artist Services Jade Lewin on also being named an R&B Hip-Hop Power Player for her previous work at Facebook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy