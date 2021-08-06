What healthcare can learn from e-commerce when filling shifts
In the field of e-commerce, the Amazons and Wayfairs of the world have mastered the art of leveraging data to show the right product to the right customer at the right time. In the face of plummeting workforce numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some healthcare organizations are looking to e-commerce strategies to improve their own staffing and scheduling processes – showing the right shift to the right per diem worker at the right time.www.healthcareitnews.com
Comments / 0