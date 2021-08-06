Cancel
HIMSSCast: The future of telehealth reimbursement

By Healthcare IT News
Healthcare IT News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimitations and uncertainty around telehealth reimbursement have always been an impediment to adoption. During the COVID-19 emergency, that burden was eased somewhat, but now the new normal is starting to take shape. What barriers still remain to telehealth reimbursement, and how might they be overcome? To answer that question, host Jonah Comstock and Healthcare Finance News Managing Editor Susan Morse welcome McKinsey & Company partners Oleg Bestsennyy and Gunjan Khanna.

