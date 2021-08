When my oldest was a little guy, I remember every single time we went to the Music City Mall in Odessa he always wanted to 'go see the ice.' That was over 20 years ago that he began his fascination with the ice rink and zamboni. lol If you have ever had the pleasure of skating on the ice one afternoon or weekend or even having a birthday party at the Music City Mall ice rink, consider yourself lucky because right now it is not operating and the future of MCM Ice hangs in the balance.