Homestead Kitchen and Tap cuts ribbon

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have been able to go there for weeks, but Homestead Kitchen and Tap in Algoma made their summer opening official on Thursday. Algoma Mayor Wayne Schmidy and the Algoma Chamber of Commerce joined the Ebert family and their valued employees to mark the occasion after the restaurant opened in late June with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The restaurant features beef raised on their farm located just a few miles away from its front door. During the ceremony, Algoma Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ken Weinaug thanked the Ebert family for their involvement in the community.

