This photo was taken under the big tent at last Saturday's South Dakota Chislic Festival, which organizers are saying drew as many as 12,000 people during the 11-hour event. This week's Courier has full coverage of the festival, with comments from organizers and those attending, a closer look at what went into organizing the event, some of the history of chislic shared during the festival, as well as photos. This week's edition is online late Wednesday morning and in print Thursday.