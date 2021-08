The Cold War AK-47 has been the best close to mid-range Assault Rifle in Warzone for a while now. This high-powered gun has absolutely mammoth damage output, only surpassed by more limited, weapons guns like the AS VAL. Even after the Season 4 Reloaded nerfs it’s still the best sniper support AR in the game. However, the barrel changes earlier in the season changed the build up a bit. If you need to get caught up on the new meta, we’re here to help with our guide to the best Cold War AK-47 loadout in Warzone.