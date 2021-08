Collaboration builds on successful pilot program in Canada. Development commitment makes REEF the Company's first franchisee in the United Kingdom. DUBLIN, Ohio and MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Wendy's Company and REEF – the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs and kitchens – today announced a new development commitment to open and operate 700 delivery kitchens over the next five years across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. The commitment builds upon the successful test of eight delivery kitchens in Canada beginning in late 2020. Through this commitment, REEF will become the first Wendy's® franchisee in the United Kingdom.