Tunisia’s interior ministry has summoned a senior official of Tunisa’s moderate islamist Ennahda party and placed movement restrictions on him, the latest in a widening crackdown on opponents of Tunisian president Kais Saied, who has dismissed the government and parliament.Anouar Maarouf was from 2016-20 minister of communications and technology, a government department which Saied has suggested parties tried to manipulate for their own advantage.He is the most prominent member of the party to be targeted since President Kais Saied dismissed the prime minister and suspended parliament on July 25 in moves Ennahda has branded a coup.Ahmed Gaaloul, a former youth...