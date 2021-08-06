Cancel
Animals

County dog show champions receive ribbons

 14 days ago

Wyatt Alexander was named Grand Champion in Intermediate Fitting and Showing at the dog show held during the Cherokee County Fair. Alexander is a member of the Spring Valley Sparklers. Michael Shepard, Spring Valley Sparklers, was Grand Champion in Senior Fitting and Showing. He was also Reserve Champion in Novice Obedience. Photo by Amber Helwig. During the Dog show, in the Agility 1 Novice…

#Dog Show#County Fairs#Ribbons
