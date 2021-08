One of the lesser-known contests at the Stafford County Fair (at least by the general public anyway) is one that comes after the fair is over – the carcass show. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like – the judging of the beef or pork carcass, or rather the quality of meat, from the animals that were shown at the county fair. Each year, carcass show results give local 4-Hers something to consider as they think about choosing next year's project animals.