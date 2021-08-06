Cancel
Bryan, TX

Groundbreaking Of Bryan ISD’s Third Intermediate School

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose participating in Friday’s groundbreaking of Bryan ISD’s third intermediate school included third grade students from nearby Bonham elementary. BISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the new school will not only affect those students, “the decisions that our board has made, that our community has made, will make a difference for students whose parents are not even born yet. And that is the reality, that is the responsibility, the opportunity and the privilege that we have to think about how many lives we are affecting that we don’t even know at this time.”

