Kississippi’s New Album Mood Ring Out Everywhere Today, New Music Video For “We’re So In Tune”

By GGM Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FRIDAY AUGUST 6, 2021) –– A long and winding and bumpy road over the last five years of Kississippi‘s Zoe Reynolds (she/her) life has all amounted to this: Mood Ring, her bar-raising sophomore LP out today from Triple Crown Records. Full of Zoe’s trademark talent at channeling deadpan emotional observation...

