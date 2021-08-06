Kississippi’s New Album Mood Ring Out Everywhere Today, New Music Video For “We’re So In Tune”

Pop wunderkind Billie Eilish released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, last night, breaking her own record with the most pre-added album in Apple Music’s history. The follow-up to her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Happier Than Ever features 16 tracks, including her five singles, “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” and “NDA.” The album was entirely written and produced by Eilish and her brother, Finneas, in a process that Eilish said involved “so much self-reflection.” “I was realizing things about my life that I had never even processed, and realized that I had never processed,” Eilish explained in an interview with Apple Music about the new record. “And the same with things that I witnessed around me and saw happen. And just talking through it and getting it out of me, and then you know, making it sound good.” Listen to the full album below.