Microsoft Introduces Experimental Security Project for Edge Browser

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s Edge browser could get even more secure, thanks to a new project dubbed as “Super Duper Secure Mode.”. First spotted by The Record, Microsoft’s browser vulnerability research team is working on an experimental project that would automatically disable performance or optimization features to prioritize security when a threat is detected.

