More Performers and Presenters for 14th Annual ACM Honors Revealed

By Chris Parton
Cover picture for the articleA fresh batch of star performers and presenters has been revealed for the upcoming 14th annual ACM Honors, with the big night just a few weeks away. Newly announced performers will mix up-and-comers with the genre’s biggest names, and top songwriting talent as well. Jessie Jo Dillon, Nicolle Galyon, Jamey Johnson, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce, Jordan Reynolds, Keith Urban, Laura Veltz and Sam Williams are all set to take the stage, rounding out a diverse night of music.

