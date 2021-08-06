Cancel
KYEM, Lexington Emergency Management Offer ICS-300/400 Courses

By John Bobel
Cover picture for the articleICS-300 Public Safety Operations Center. ICS300 is intended to serve as a vehicle to share proven incident management strategies and practices as well as to enhance teamwork and coordination among the agency’s mid-level managers and command staff directly responsible for emergency response to incidents of all types in which the Incident Command System (ICS) will be employed. The course utilizes scenarios and exercises to highlight key issues and facilitate discussion. The concluding tabletop exercise is intended to allow participants an opportunity to apply the information provided during the course in a controlled environment. Coursework will be from 8:00am to 5:00pm EDT each day.

