COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health added 2,326 new COVID-19 cases wot the state's total. That's nearly double the 21-day rolling average of 1,305. 159 people were reported to be hospitalized over the past 24 hours. The 21-day average is 70. 1,090 patients are currently in Ohio hospitals with COVID-19. That's nearly double the number of people hospitalized with the virus just 12 days ago.