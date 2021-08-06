Cancel
Congress & Courts

Republican leaders ask Supreme Court for stay of court decision

By Brad Cooper
sunflowerstatejournal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. are getting involved in the court battle over the constitutionality of the state's emergency management law. Masterson and Ryckman late Thursday night sent a letter to the chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court asking her to delay a lower-court ruling that threw out a state law limiting how state and local governments can respond to COVID-19.

Ty Masterson
#Republican Leaders#Due Process#State Law#Senate#House#The Kansas Supreme Court
