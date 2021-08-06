Spanish edition of The Alphabets of Latin America

Dori Media Group (DMG) has sold Israeli drama “Normal” to WarnerMedia in Latin America, where the series will be available on HBO Max. the series premiered in November of last year on Israel’s HOT, pulling strong reviews and ratings, finishing the year as one of the broadcasters top three most-watched dramas. Based on the true story of series co-creator Lior Dayan, the series kicks off with its protagonist at a low point, committed to a psych ward after a nervous breakdown fueled by drug use. There, the writer battles with personal demons and receives treatment while facing the harsh reality that he is totally normal, a standard superseded by his father, filmmaker, actor, and artist Assi Dayan, and grandfather, defense minister Moshe Dayan. “Normal” played in competition at last year’s Series Mania in the festival’s International Panorama section.