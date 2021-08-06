Voting Rights By the Numbers 2021

Last Sunday, July 25, a key figure in the history of voting rights and civil rights activism passed away – Robert (Bob) Parris Moses. Bob Moses, a native of New York City, graduated from Harvard with an MA in philosophy in 1957, and was working on a PhD when he had to return home to care for family. He then started teaching mathematics to middle school students at Horace Mann School; during this time he grew more interested in civil rights activism. In July 1960, Moses traveled south with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) to organize attendees for their second conference that coming October in Atlanta. He met Amzie Moore, a native Mississippian, while there, and Moses and Moore planned a voter registration drive for Mississippi. Moses said, “I was taught about the denial of the right to vote behind the Iron Curtain in Europe; I never knew that there was denial of the right to vote behind a Cotton Curtain here in the United States.” Moses returned to Mississippi in summer 1961, and worked to set up a voter registration drive in McComb, Mississippi.