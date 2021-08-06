Cancel
Presidential Election

Voting Rights By the Numbers 2021

By Toby Lyles
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was enacted because of voter suppression by state governments, local governments and law enforcement. Over the 56-year period of its existence, it has helped Americans reinforce the citizens right to vote.

CNN

CNN

Electionshillrag.com

March for Voting Rights and DC Statehood

On August 28th, March On For Washington and Voting Rights will call for a democracy that exists not only in name, but finally and fully enfranchises people in every corner of this country. The event takes place on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington. Together, marchers will call...
Selma, ALTuscaloosa News

Terri Sewell: 56 years later, the Voting Rights Act is in peril

Fifty-six years ago (Aug. 6), the most consequential civil rights law of our time, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. For Black and minority Americans across this nation, the signing of the Voting Rights Act represented the culmination of a decades-long struggle to protect the right to vote from those who have always sought to take it away. It was hard fought by the Foot Soldiers who risked their lives on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama earlier that year, and it meant the chance to finally exercise our most fundamental right as American citizens to have a say in the decisions that affect our lives.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats barrel toward August voting rights deadline

Congressional Democrats are barreling toward a self-imposed August deadline to pass voting rights legislation while struggling to figure out how to break a months-long stalemate. Democrats have long argued that legislation must be passed by August in order to counteract new state-level election laws, but they appear poised to fall...
Presidential ElectionBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Suppressing the right to vote an attack on democracy

In 1837, to commemorate the Battle of Concord against the British, Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote the following hymn: “By the rude bridge that arched the flood, / Their flag to April's breeze unfurled, / Here once the embattled farmers stood, / And fired the shot heard round the world.” Independence! Democracy! During the Revolutionary War, approximately 25,000 service members died to create the United States; the Union casualties during the Civil War amounted to 642,000+; World War I: 67,813 deaths; WWII 291,557. One can add deaths in the Korean War, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

On Voting Rights Act's anniversary, is a breakthrough possible?

Exactly 56 years ago today, President Lyndon Johnson signed one of the most important pieces of federal legislation in American history into law. The Voting Rights Act, at long last, delivered on democracy's promise in the United States. With this in mind, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a new op-ed...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

A Challenged Voting Rights Act Turns 56

Enacted in 1965, the Voting Rights Act has long been hailed as the most successful piece of civil rights legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress. Within just months of its approval, the law enabled hundreds of thousands of disenfranchised African Americans to register to vote, a change so dramatic that one political scientist termed it the "Second Reconstruction."
Texas Statefox26houston.com

EXPLAINER: Texas' voting rights for previously convicted felons

HOUSTON - As the battle wages on between lawmakers and voting rights, residents may be overwhelmed with the discussions and wondering how it will all affect them. However, for those who have paid their debt to society, it’s arguably even more puzzling as some may not even know they are eligible to vote in the first place.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Jesse Jackson arrested with voting rights protesters at Capitol

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday during a protest urging Congress to eliminate the filibuster, protect voting rights and raise the federal minimum wage, according to The Washington Post. The civil rights icon was among the more than 200 people arrested at the protest,...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Ossoff seeking to codify right to vote in federal law

ATLANTA – The right of Americans to vote in federal elections would be codified in federal law for the first time under legislation introduced this week by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. The Right to Vote Act is aimed at new laws around the country legislatures in Republican-controlled states have passed or considered since last year’s elections, including an election-law overhaul in Georgia that took effect July 1.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Lessons for Biden on the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act

On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon Baines Johnson sat at a desk under the dome of the U.S. Capitol and, in the shadow of a statue of Abraham Lincoln, signed the Voting Rights Act. The setting was intentional. During a time when voter suppression was virulent, LBJ wanted to show the world that voting rights were as important to the fabric of the nation as the hallowed deeds of Lincoln.
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

SIUE history professors to host voting rights discussion

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences’ Bryan Jack, PhD, and Erik B. Alexander, PhD, associate professors in the Department of History, will be hosting a panel discussion entitled, “Changing Voting Rights in America,” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 11. The event will be held in the Madison...
Electionsloc.gov

Bob Moses, Voting Rights Activist

Last Sunday, July 25, a key figure in the history of voting rights and civil rights activism passed away – Robert (Bob) Parris Moses. Bob Moses, a native of New York City, graduated from Harvard with an MA in philosophy in 1957, and was working on a PhD when he had to return home to care for family. He then started teaching mathematics to middle school students at Horace Mann School; during this time he grew more interested in civil rights activism. In July 1960, Moses traveled south with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) to organize attendees for their second conference that coming October in Atlanta. He met Amzie Moore, a native Mississippian, while there, and Moses and Moore planned a voter registration drive for Mississippi. Moses said, “I was taught about the denial of the right to vote behind the Iron Curtain in Europe; I never knew that there was denial of the right to vote behind a Cotton Curtain here in the United States.” Moses returned to Mississippi in summer 1961, and worked to set up a voter registration drive in McComb, Mississippi.
Fort Bend County, TXFort Bend Star

Local lawmakers arrested during voting rights demonstration

Two elected representatives from Fort Bend County were briefly detained and cited during a voting rights demonstration in Washington D.C. earlier this week. U.S. Rep. Al Green, a 73-year-old Democrat whose ninth congressional district includes part of Fort Bend County and most of Missouri City, one of them. The other was state Rep. Ron Reynolds, a 47-year-old Democrat who represents much of Fort Bend County in the Texas House of Representatives.
Congress & CourtsWXIA 11 Alive

Ossoff introduces 'Right to Vote' Act in Senate

ATLANTA — Sen. Jon Ossoff introduced legislation to establish what his office characterized Wednesday as the "first-ever affirmative federal voting rights guarantee." The Georgia senator's office said in a release that the bill would serve to protect people from "laws that make it harder to cast a ballot." One provision...
Presidential ElectionDaily Telegram

Letter: Urge lawmakers to uphold voting rights

Democracy is at stake. Our freedoms start with the right to vote. Restrictive voting is a tactic of authoritarians and is used to hold on to power regardless of cost. Following the 2020 presidential election, restrictive voting laws and proposals have targeted people who are minorities, low income, lack personal transportation … or any thought to vote mainly Democratic.

