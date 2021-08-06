Preview | #MINvHOU
HOU: 3-5-9 (0-5-5 on the road) MIN: 6-5-5 (5-2-1 at home) A week of rest should do Minnesota United a world of good after playing three games in eight days, a calendar week that featured a dramatic win over Portland at home and a pair of 2-2 draws on the road that couldn’t have felt more different. After snatching a point at the death against LAFC with a late Hassani Dotson goal, the Loons suffered karmic retribution in the form of what the kids call a “sus” penalty call in the game against Vancouver. But a point is a point, and now MNUFC have come back to the land of 10,000 to face the Houston Dynamo. The series between the two has been a tale of homefield advantage, with the Dynamo never failing to take a point at home and the Loons unbeaten in Minnesota. A result would push Minnesota’s unbeaten streak to five, with only one loss in their last 12, and a win could push them as high as fifth in the Western Conference.www.mnufc.com
