Preview | #MINvHOU

REY, NOW YOU’RE AN ALL-STAR: When MLS dropped the full 28-man roster for the All-Star Game presented by Target, it should have come as no surprise to find Minnesota United’s Emanuel Reynoso included. The Argentine has been the Loons’ midfield maestro this season, leading the team in key passes (49) despite increased attention from opposing defenses, which have fouled him 46 times — fifth in the league. But what about past MLS All-Stars? The club’s first were Francisco Calvo and Darwin Quintero in 2018. Quintero deserved the nod simply based on the immediate impact he made on the team in a sterling July that included Minnesota’s first-ever hat trick in MLS. Calvo was the team’s captain and leader of a defense that ended up allowing a record 71 goals a year after giving up a then-record 70 the year before. But he was nice with the Maradonas, so let’s call it a wash. In 2019, first-year right back Romain Metanire went to the All-Star Game. Another deserving candidate, he was instrumental in Minnesota’s defensive turnaround that year and contributed heavily to the offense, especially in the early going. But it’s no knock against Metanire to say there’s something a little more exciting about getting an attacking player into the game, especially this year when the MLS All-Stars will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars. Sure, it’s still an exhibition, but there’s reason to hope that the added weight of a little nationalistic pride could provide just the bite a friendly needs to make it fun and enticing. It remains to be seen exactly how Reynoso will be used by Head Coach Bob Bradley, but given that he’s a progressive player who makes everyone else’s job easier, don’t be surprised if he finds himself dealing to the likes of Gustavo Bou and Raul Ruidiaz in critical moments.