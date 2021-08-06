Apple's new safety features spark debate on privacy and safety

Cancel
Apple created new safety features intended to combat child abuse online, sparking a debate on whether these new features cross the line in the battle between privacy and safety. CNN’s Maribel Aber reports.

Posted by
Cheddar News

Apple's iPhone Child Safety Plan Draws Privacy Backlash From Public

Apple is again under fire for potential privacy issues after it announced plans to roll out a child safety plan that would scan users' iPhone messages and cloud data for illicit images and videos to weed out child predators. Greg Nojeim, co-director at CDT's Freedom, Security, and Technology project, joined Cheddar's Between Bells to discuss the pushback and how his company has been directly involved in efforts to force the rollback of the feature. "I think what we need to do instead is encourage Apple to reverse course on this because it's not going to stop with just parental notifications and notice to children," he said. "Once you build in the capability, the demand for using it for other purposes that governments will throw at Apple, it's going to be very hard for them to resist, and other companies are going to be under pressure to do the same thing."
Ubergizmo

Apple Open To Expanding Child Safety Features To Third-Party Apps

However, it seems that this would be an exclusive feature to Messages, but apparently not. In a recent Q&A session with reports, Apple actually revealed that it would be a desirable goal if they could bring this feature to third-party apps. The company stated that while they have nothing to share today in terms of an announcement, they are open to the idea that it could somehow be implemented into third-party apps.
Benzinga

Google Adds Fresh Privacy Features For Under 18s Following Facebook, Apple

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will stop targeting ads based on people's age, gender, or interests below eighteen years, the company said in a blog post. Recently Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) undertook a similar initiative. Bloomberg reported that Google's privacy changes would encompass video site YouTube, standard Search,...
techaeris.com

Apple press release announces new child safety measures built into iOS

Literally 30-minutes ago, we published a story regarding Apple, child abuse, and potential new scanning software coming to US-based iPhones. Now, Apple has issued a press release outlining steps around child safety in the iOS ecosystem. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. The press release title is “Expanded Protections for Children”...
Posted by
CNN

Baby dies in Australia after magpie swooping attack

Sydney, Australia (CNN) — An Australian family is mourning the loss of a five-month-old girl who died after her mother tried to protect her from a swooping magpie. Baby Mia was in her mother's arms when a magpie swooped at them in Brisbane's Glindemann Park on Sunday, causing her mother to trip and fall. Mia was rushed to hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

Lincoln Mitchell writes that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faces a herculean task in getting the infrastructure bill passed, but if anyone is capable of rounding up the necessary votes to do so, she is.

