Upgrade your patio sipping with this charming $12 pinot grigio

Correction: A previous version of this article was published with the incorrect description and seller list for the BloodRoot Pinot Noir 2019. It has been corrected. We often say wine is meant to be consumed with food, but some wines are ideal for sipping by themselves. This week’s feature is an inexpensive, delicate and floral pinot grigio from northern Italy, a great value for casual parties and patio conversations. We also have two pinot noirs — a robust, savory version from California and an affordable French one that plays hard to get but is worth the effort. A Provençal-style rosé from California and a muscadet from the Loire Valley close out this week’s list with a burst of summer refreshment.