How to Navigate Conflicts Between Demands for Confidentiality of Discovery and Settlement and Indemnification

By Larry E. Coben
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe practice of law isn’t simple. As counsel to injured victims, we are constantly challenged by our institutional opponents and government regulatory agencies affecting the exchange of so-called confidential information pertinent to pretrial discovery and the demand for confidentiality and the payment of medical liens that must be addressed in settlement discussions with these third-parties. While we are often very cognizant of our legal responsibilities and the substantive arguments for and against confidentiality in discovery and settlement agreements, the ethical ramifications are less well known. Likewise, these days, the third-party demands proffered in settlement agreements often cross-over into unethical territory. This paper addresses these topics in light of the Rules of Professional Responsibility.

