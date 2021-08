Dodgers, Dodgers, Dodgers. After seemingly pulling off what would have been the trade of the century if it wasn’t for all the other trades they have pulled off over the last five years, the Dodgers roll on into Chase Field for a three game bloodbath series. I’m pretty sure we won’t see Scherzer in this series, given that he pitched on Thursday in Philadelphia, but we should see Turner either Friday night or Saturday, depending on when the deal is actually finalized. Fun...