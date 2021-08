AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. The property is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new photo space called “Studio 71.” From showgirls and dice to roller skates and mirrored balls, the neon and LED-lit backdrops pay homage to the early years of the Plaza’s history, the golden era of 1970s known for disco, bright colors, and the ubiquitous style of Studio 54. Located near the dome entrance and adjacent to the casino floor, the space will offer multiple backdrops for fun, creative, and memorable selfies and group photos that guests can take of themselves.