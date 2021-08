Frank Welch, one of our state’s most esteemed architects and often referred to as the dean of Texas architecture, had a decades-long career before his death in 2017 at age 90. His work lives on, however, in the modern masterpieces he crafted in Dallas and beyond. Welch’s architectural style is best known for its blend of warmth and sophistication, often playing off of the natural elements around the home and paying special care to showcase any surrounding views. His brand of Texas modernism also had a unique element of restraint–Frank Welch homes are stunning because of their simplicity, not their grandeur. (For more on Welch and his work, check out Peter Simek’s 2017 profile for D Home.)