Simone Biles and Suni Lee Had the Sweetest Reunions With Their Families

The gymnasts of Team USA have been sweetly supporting one another since the Tokyo Olympics started, but now they're back and can count on their families to lift them up. Simone Biles posted the most heartwarming pictures on Instagram of herself hugging her parents tight as she landed back in Texas, with a flurry of US flags behind them. The caption reads, "Houston, I’m home. Thanks for making sure I didn’t have to wait one more minute to see my family @united." (The airline is a sponsor of Team USA.)