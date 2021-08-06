Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Mother and lover jailed for killing three-year-old daughter who interrupted sex

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPWRR_0bJvc1vu00
Nicola Priest and Callum Redfern. Priest, who were jailed after being being convicted of the manslaughter of Priest’s three-year-old daughter Kaylee-Jayde. (West Midlands Police/PA) (PA Media)

An “uncaring” mother and her boyfriend have been jailed for killing her three-year-old daughter after the girl’s cries interrupted their love-making.

Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at the flat where she lived with her mother, Nicola Priest, on August 9 last year, days after Priest sent a text threatening to kill the child.

Jailing Priest at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday for 15 years for her daughter’s manslaughter, the sentencing judge described how Kaylee’s injuries had been inflicted in a “ferocious” assault.

Experts likened her wounds to those of a child hit by a car at 40mph, or from falling three floors on to a concrete floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROssE_0bJvc1vu00
Kaylee-Jayde Priest was described as a ‘happy’ child by others (family handout/West Midlands Police/PA) (PA Media)

The child’s mother rang 999 but a jury convicted Priest after hearing the youngster had been “dead before the call was made”.

Priest’s then boyfriend, Callum Redfern, was also convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 14 years.

Priest, of Poplar Avenue, Edgbaston, Birmingham, and Redfern, of Temple Street, Dudley, West Midlands, were cleared of a separate charge of murder.

The youngster, described in court as a “lively and happy child”, died from serious chest and abdominal injuries inflicted at Priest’s flat in Solihull.

Medical examinations later showed Kaylee had also suffered historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum.

Her mother, who had no previous convictions and whom experts found had “a very low level of intelligence”, was also found guilty of cruelty to a child, relating to the youngster’s previous injuries, though Redfern was cleared of that charge.

You lost your tempers and were parties to the assault which cost Kaylee her life.

At their trial, “infatuated” Priest, 23, and her 22-year-old lover Redfern, who the judge said was the “dominant” partner in the relationship, each blamed the other.

Jailing the pair on Friday, Mr Justice Foxton QC said: “Kaylee was put to bed some time around 7pm, while the two of you went to have sex in Nicola Priest’s bedroom.

“But like many children her age, Kaylee did not want to go to bed, but to stay up and play.”

He said there was no direct evidence as to what happened next, but that Kaylee subsequently vomited repeatedly, later dying of her injuries overnight.

The judge said: “The vomiting was the result of the severe beating you were both responsible for inflicting on her.

“No doubt irritated by Kaylee crying, asking to be let out, it interrupted the two of you when you wanted to have sex.

“You lost your tempers and were parties to the assault which cost Kaylee her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jefQi_0bJvc1vu00
Kaylee-Jade gazes up at her disinterested mother in the lift where they lived, hours before she was killed (West Midlands Police/PA) (PA Media)

“A prompt call for medical assistance by one or the other of you would have saved Kaylee’s life.”

The judge also told Redfern, who had previous convictions for driving and cannabis possession: “You and Nicola Priest shared an uncaring and cruel attitude to Kaylee.”

In his police interview, asked how Kaylee’s death had affected him, Redfern replied: “It’s not my child… it’s not really affected me.”

Priest, wearing a yellow sweater, wept, placing her wrist to her face, as she was jailed. Redfern, in a grey T-shirt and wearing a mask, showed no emotion.

Jurors had heard how Priest would hit Kaylee around the head and refer to her as a “f****** brat”.

In a text message exchange on July 24 2020, days before Kaylee’s death, Priest told Redfern: “I’m gonna kill her… because she keeps leaving the living room or going in the kitchen, so I’ve paled (hit) her one and smacked her for shitting in her nappy.”

Redfern said: “Good – give her one from me.”

Priest replied: “I will, babe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrvP9_0bJvc1vu00
CCTV footage of a disinterested Nicola Priest with her daughter, hours before she killed the youngster (West Midlands Police/PA) (PA Media)

In CCTV played to court, Kaylee and her mother were seen together for the last time in footage recorded hours before she was fatally injured, with the video showing Priest’s total disinterest in her daughter.

In a victim impact statement by Kaylee’s maternal grandmother Debbie Windmill, read out by the Crown’s QC Andrew Smith, she said: “I want the whole world to know and understand you were truly loved and will be forever missed.”

Priest, who was also jailed for three years to be served concurrently for the child cruelty offence, and Redfern must both serve two-thirds of their jail terms before they can be considered for release.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Murder#Birmingham Crown Court#Cctv#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Bruised Toddler Dies Under Dresser in Filthy Home, Parents Wait Hours to Call 911: Report

A homicide and criminal mistreatment investigation are underway in Washington after a 14-month-old died at her home earlier this month. The Spokesman-Review reported that the toddler girl had been dead for hours by the time her 20-year-old mother called 911 to her South Hill apartment on July 3. A firefighter arrived at the residence first and immediately determined the child was dead, and stiff and cold to the touch.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Inches from death: Russian father holds screaming three-year-old son on window ledge for two-and-a-half hours and threatens to drop him 150ft to punish his wife

This is the shocking moment a Russian father dangled his screaming three-year-old son from a high-rise window ledge for more than two hours while threatening to drop him 150ft to his death to punish his wife for 'cheating'. After a tense standoff with police and negotiations with his spouse, who...
Stockton Springs, MEBangor Daily News

Grandmother of slain 3-year-old told police she didn’t believe daughter’s story

BELFAST, Maine — Days after the death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams, his grandmother told detectives that she knew something more was going on with him than a stomachache. Sherry Johnson also told police that she knew the night of June 20, just hours after Maddox died, that her daughter, Jessica Trefethen, would be arrested at some point. She admitted it was wrong of her to protect her daughter by not telling the police where she was, according to documents filed at the Waldo Judicial Center.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mother hits out at ‘pure evil’ killer who stabbed daughter 120 times after she mistook him for Uber driver

The mother of a girl who was murdered after she mistook a stranger’s vehicle for her Uber has hit out at the “pure evil” man convicted of her killing.Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty in the violent murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson after a jury deliberated for less than an hour on Tuesday.The University of South Carolina student was abducted and stabbed roughly 120 times after she got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride in 2019.Ahead of Rowland’s sentencing, the victim’s mother Marci Josephson gave a harrowing six minute victim impact statement in which she hit out...
Florida StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Florida Sisters Got Away With Killing Their Father for 4 Years, Until One of Them Confessed ‘To This Guy She Met at a Bar’

Two Florida sisters pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing their 85-year-old father after one of them confessed to man that both sisters had slept with. Linda Roberts, 64, called 911 on the morning of March 6, 2015, to say she and her 65-year-old sister, Mary Beth Tomaselli, had found Anthony Tomaselli dead on his couch, PEOPLE magazine reported.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The US Sun

Oklahoma mom arrested after throwing party for 12-year-old daughter’s BABY that girl had with ‘boyfriend’, 24

AN OKLAHOMA mom has been arrested after her 12-year-old daughter had given birth to a 24-year-old man - and the family even invited the convicted rapist to a baby shower. Tulsa police arrested Desiree Castaneda for allowing her pre-teen daughter to have a relationship with Juan Miranda-Jara, a 24-year-old who was arrested for another unrelated rape case.
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Dad Admits to Playing Video Games For Hours, Getting ‘High’ on Cocaine While His Children Die in Hot Truck

An Oklahoma man admitted in court Tuesday that he was playing video games and using drugs when his two children passed away last month inside his truck. As CrimeOnline previously reported, initial reports indicated that a neighbor’s security camera showed Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, getting out of his truck without taking the children out in June. Later, Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said police had developed new information and passed it on to his office.
Relationshipsscoopnashville.com

Woman assaults father of unborn child after finding an unfamiliar sandal in his bag

23-year-old Hibo Omar, who is nine months pregnant, is charged with domestic assault after police say she showed up at her ex-boyfriend’s house unexpectedly Monday night after not seeing him for a few weeks and became upset when she found an unfamiliar sandal in his bag and began to knock over things about the home and assault him, ripping his shirt off, and fought him when he attempted to leave the situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy