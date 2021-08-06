Spanish edition of The Alphabets of Latin America

One of my favourite hobbies is to analyse the differences between where I was born, and where other people were born. I know, sounds like a wild Friday night. But it has really helped me get a better understanding of how the world became what it is today. And when comparing England Vs. Latin America, nowhere is this difference more distinct than in computers and video games. So, join me for a trip down memory lane, as we look back at what it was like growing up as a nerd.