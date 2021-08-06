Cancel
Box Office: James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Nabs Soft $4.1M Thursday

By Scott Mendelson
The Suicide Squad earned $4.1 million in Thursday previews, a “record” for a pandemic-era R-rated flick. It’s also essentially tied with the $4 million Thursday preview gross earned by Birds of Prey in February of 2020. That film, despite solid reviews and good buzz, fizzled in theaters, earning “just” $33 million in its opening weekend. In a cruel irony, The Suicide Squad, a $185 million, R-rated DC Films super villain ensemble, could open this weekend with grosses on par with Birds of Prey, a $82 million, R-rated DC Films antihero ensemble, and be considered a relative success.

Forbes

Forbes

