Box Office: James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Nabs Soft $4.1M Thursday

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is almost here and has already created quite the buzz for itself. Even Harley Quinn herself, Margot Robbie, has called it the GOAT comic book film. On the other hand, the 2016 David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad has been maligned by critics and fans. Ayer has recently been on an emotional campaign to get justice for his cut of the movie after the studio greatly altered his original vision. Former stars of the original have voiced their support for Ayer as the release of James Gunn’s film draws closer. Now, Jai Courtney, who has now been a part of both movies, has explained how working on Gunn’s production compared to the 2016 film.