WDFW seeks local applicants for ad-hoc coastal steelhead advisory group

SEEKING APPLICANTS AD HOC CODE ENFORCEMENT REGULATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE The City of Ontario continues to seek applications for appointment from residents of Ontario to sit on an Ad-Hoc Code Enforcement Regulations Committee to review and propose changes to the existing regulations. Applicants must be a resident within the city limits of Ontario The committee will be comprised of both citizens at large and City Councilors. The group will begin meeting as soon as a full committee has been established. These positions are voluntary, appointments will be made by the Ontario City Council, and will become effective immediately upon appointment. Meetings will be held in the evening at Ontario City Hall, for approximately two hours per meeting. The city requires submission of an application for appointment, which can be found on the city's website, from the City Hall front reception desk, or by contacting City Hall at 541-881-3200 to request one be mailed. Submit the application to: Tori Barnett, MMC, City Recorder, City of Ontario, 444 SW 4th Street, Ontario, Oregon, 97914, or email at tori.barnett@ontariooregon.org. Deadline for submitting applications: Open until filled. Tori Barnett, MMC, City Recorder.