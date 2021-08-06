County provides additional vaccine clinics as thousands of kids return to school

The Biden administration on Thursday announced efforts to boost COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages 12 and up as well as young adults returning to school this fall.

The plan comes ahead of more than 50 million students returning to K-12 school and 20 million returning to college within the next six weeks. It also comes amid a surge in cases of the highly transmissible delta variant, particularly in unvaccinated communities in the U.S.

As of last week, only 30% of 12 to 17-year-olds were fully vaccinated, leaving top U.S. doctors worried that the delta variant could spread in classrooms nationwide when thousands of schools reopen. According to state records, only 39% of the total Walker County population over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is hoping that an Aug. 11-12 vaccine clinic at the Walker County Storm Shelter will help raise those numbers. Health care providers will be administering the two-shot Pfizer vaccine during the clinic to anyone that is at least 12-years-of-age. No appointment is necessary for the clinic that will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Students from Sam Houston State University will return to Huntsville on Aug. 13, with classes beginning Aug. 16. Huntsville ISD will start classes on Aug. 12, while New Waverly ISD will begin the school year on Aug. 19

More information on the vaccine clinics can be obtained by contacting the local OEM office at walkercountyoem@co.walker.tx.us.