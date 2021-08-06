Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walker County, TX

County provides additional vaccine clinics as thousands of kids return to school

By Joseph Brown
Posted by 
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsjsi_0bJvX7GD00

The Biden administration on Thursday announced efforts to boost COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages 12 and up as well as young adults returning to school this fall.

The plan comes ahead of more than 50 million students returning to K-12 school and 20 million returning to college within the next six weeks. It also comes amid a surge in cases of the highly transmissible delta variant, particularly in unvaccinated communities in the U.S.

As of last week, only 30% of 12 to 17-year-olds were fully vaccinated, leaving top U.S. doctors worried that the delta variant could spread in classrooms nationwide when thousands of schools reopen. According to state records, only 39% of the total Walker County population over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is hoping that an Aug. 11-12 vaccine clinic at the Walker County Storm Shelter will help raise those numbers. Health care providers will be administering the two-shot Pfizer vaccine during the clinic to anyone that is at least 12-years-of-age. No appointment is necessary for the clinic that will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Students from Sam Houston State University will return to Huntsville on Aug. 13, with classes beginning Aug. 16. Huntsville ISD will start classes on Aug. 12, while New Waverly ISD will begin the school year on Aug. 19

More information on the vaccine clinics can be obtained by contacting the local OEM office at walkercountyoem@co.walker.tx.us.

Comments / 0

Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
725
Followers
37
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntsville, TX
Health
Huntsville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
City
Huntsville, TX
Local
Texas Government
Walker County, TX
Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Walker County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Kids Return#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy