Trial date set for three people charged following death of Logan Mwangi, five

newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
Tributes to Logan Mwangi have been left close to where his body was found (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

A trial date has been set for three people charged following the death of a five-year-old boy whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.

Logan Mwangi was found dead in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in the town, where it was confirmed that he had died.

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, appeared before Newport Crown Court on Friday afternoon charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

In terms of a trial date, what we are proposing to do is to list the case for trial on January 31 next year

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, and a youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, also appeared before the court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Cole and the youth were present in court for the hearing, while Williamson appeared by video link.

Judge Michael Fitton told Cole and Williamson: “You are remanded in custody and you will be produced at court for the plea and trial preparation hearing.

“In terms of a trial date, what we are proposing to do is to list the case for trial on January 31 next year.”

He listed the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing, which will take place in front of Mrs Justice Jefford, on November 12.

The judge remanded both Cole and Williamson into custody and the youth into the care of the local authority.

Charges allege that Cole murdered Logan between July 28 and August 1.

Cole, Williamson and the youth are alleged to have perverted the course of justice on the same dates.

No pleas were entered to the charges during the hearing on Friday.

After news of his death emerged, family friends paid tribute to Logan as a “kind, funny, polite, handsome & clever” boy.

People – many who did not know Logan – have left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

South Wales Police announced that Cole, Williamson and the youth had been charged shortly before 1am on Thursday.

A hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon heard Logan had suffered injuries before his death.

These allegedly included a torn liver, internal injury to the back of his head, and a broken collarbone.

The three defendants will next appear before Newport Crown Court on November 12.

newschain

newschain

