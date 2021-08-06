Wayne County Fair opens

The 159th Wayne County fair kicks off Friday after a hiatus because of the pandemic. It was only the third time in fair history that events had to be canceled.

The sights at sounds of food, animals, and fun are a welcome sight at the fairgrounds near Honesdale.

Fair officials and fairgoers we spoke with are excited to have one of the biggest events in Wayne County happening once again.

"The gravity thing over there that spins you around and you get put onto the wall. It's because you're so heavy and you can fully lay down on the wall and it's super fun," said Ella Harget and Julianna Bolduc from Sullivan County, New York.

"try some rides, maybe come back to the animals, and play some games and eat some food," said Noah Hoke from Dyberry Township.

The fair boasts everything from food and rides to vendors and exhibits, including animals. The fair draws people from all over, some for the first time.

"I've never been to a county fair in Pennsylvania before so it's definitely cool. All the livestock and everything is awesome," said Zachary Greshler, from Long Island, New York.

There are plenty of live shows scheduled during the fair—concerts, tractor pulls, and monster trucks. And new this year is Marvelous Mutts rescue dogs performing tricks and putting on a show.

People are still doing their part in protecting themselves by wearing masks in the fairgrounds, but the fair has done its part and put in hand sanitizing stations as well.

"We do have Wayne Memorial on site here. They are going to do COVID vaccines here on site all nine days if somebody wants to get vaccinated," said Roger Dirlam, the Wayne County Fair president.