Life Time launches kids versions of popular adult fitness classes
Life Time is offering modified versions of some of its most popular group exercise classes for kids. The 45-minute classes for children ages 5 to 13 are led by Life Time's certified instructors and held in the kids' studio and gymnasium spaces at Life Time gyms across the U.S. Current offerings include Yoga SOL, LifeBarre (body-weight dance exercises) and SHRED (three fitness blocks focusing on upper-body, lower-body and core bodyweight exercises).www.bizjournals.com
