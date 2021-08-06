Life Time launches kids versions of popular adult fitness classes

This total body, high-intensity program utilizes free weights, resistance bands, and body weight to strengthen your core and other major muscles. R.I.P.P.E.D. ™ combines the individual components that give the program its name: Resistance, Intervals, Power, Plyometrics, Endurance and Diet. This program stimulates different energy systems and muscles in each workout segment. No matter your ability, this class is for individuals of all fitness levels. Suggested gear: light weights (5 lbs. or less), water bottle and towel. The class will be instructed by Megan Cole. Monday & Wednesday mornings from 6:00-6:35 AM. $40 class fee. Give it a try! One class just $5.00! All classes will be held at the Recreation Building. 18 years of age and older may participate. Register at the Recreation Office prior to the first class, or with Megan the first day of class.