Paris Saint-Germain were increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi on Saturday morning, after concluding talks with the 34-year-old's father Jorge.While a formal proposal had not yet been made by that point, the principles of a two-year deal have been agreed.The French champions feel they can make the transfer work due to Messi's huge commercial appeal, and there is a hope a deal can be concluded quickly.While PSG are in the best possible position to sign Messi due to their Qatari backing - the brother of the state's Emir even confirmed on social media that talks had concluded - they...