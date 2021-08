His thumb is healthy, a new program has afforded him a needed change of scenery and there's an opportunity to feature in a high-powered offense xxx it's no wonder Joe Milton III, as he put it on Tuesday, can't stop smiling. The Tennessee quarterback admitted during his first interview since joining the Vols from Michigan that he's not been this excited heading into a season since his freshman season with the Wolverines in 2018. And his demeanor as he spoke and the confidence he exuded backed up those words as Milton discussed his transfer and his outlook with his new team.