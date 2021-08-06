Tigrayan forces take over Ethiopian town known for its ancient churches

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Tigrayan forces have taken over the Ethiopian town of Lalibela, known for its rock-hewn churches that are on the list of UN World Heritage Sites. It's also a holy site for millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians. Fighting has spread from Tigray into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions in recent weeks, forcing around 250,000 people to flee their homes. Thousands have been killed since war broke out last November and as many as 400,000 people are now facing famine in war-torn Tigray.