Adam Pelech has agreed to terms on an eight-year contract. The New York Islanders announced today that Adam Pelech has agreed to terms on an eight-year contract. Pelech, scored 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 56 games last season with the Islanders. He added five points (one goal, four assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games, as the Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the second consecutive year. The Toronto, ON native finished second on the Islanders in total ice-time during the 2021 playoffs; he also ranks second on the team in that category during the Islanders last three consecutive playoff years, encompassing nine rounds and 49 games.