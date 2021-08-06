Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brian May Shares Memories About GNR and Eddie Van Halen: Interview

By Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guitarist Brian May is in the process of revamping his entire solo catalog, starting with 1993's Back to the Light, his first LP outside of Queen following the death of the band's singer, Freddie Mercury. May toured extensively in support of the record, mounting a lengthy solo headlining tour, as...

kmhk.com

Comments / 0

103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Eric Singer
Person
David Bowie
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Brian May
Person
Shelley Preston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnr#Brian May Shares Memories#Guns N Roses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Guns ‘N Roses Defend Eddie Van Halen’s Son on Social Media as He Fires Back at Critics

On Monday, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses came to the defense of their opening act, Wolfgang Van Halen, as he fired back at critics on social media. Wolf is the son of guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen who passed away in October 2020 from throat cancer. Wolf is a musician himself as he recently released his own debut solo album. He obviously has the pedigree and even became the bassist for his father’s famous band as a teenager.
MusicUSA Today

41 of the greatest singers in rock 'n' roll history

“Let the music do the talking,” as the lyrics go. However, it is usually the voice that sings the song that is the catalyst to great bands. So let’s take a look at some of the greatest to hold a mic in rock history. Bruce Springsteen. Bruce Springsteen’s songs and...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
Musicthebrag.com

Dokken’s George Lynch says people think Eddie Van Halen was not a nice person

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch has opened up about the late Eddie Van Halen, revealing that “a lot of people thought he wasn’t that nice of a person.”. During an appearance on Appetite for Distortion (via Ultimate Guitar), Lynch was asked about his reaction to the death of Van Halen in October last year.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ozzy Osbourne, Queen's Brian May And More Pay Tribute To ZZ Top's Dusty Hill, Dead At 72

A rock and roll legend has died. Joseph Michael "Dusty" Hill, who many may know as one-third of the epic rock trio ZZ Top, has died at 72. The death was reported by Hill's bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, who say the bassist passed in his sleep. Almost immediately following news of his death, tributes to Hill sprang up on the internet, with some big names in music – including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Queen's Brian May – and showbiz paying their respects.
Musicvhnd.com

Brian May On Planned ‘Star Fleet’ Reissue, Unheard Eddie Van Halen Solos

There may be some unheard Eddie Van Halen recordings in our future, according to Queen’s Brian May. During a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock’s Matt Wardlaw, May revealed that he plans on reissuing his 1983 EP Star Fleet Project featuring Eddie on guitar. Among the recording session tapes are never-before-heard solos from Eddie.
Musicwcsx.com

Video: Hank Williams with Van Halen

These mashups are starting to get out of control and we love it…. Check out this one from Hank Williams and Van Halen! Bill has named it, Vank Walen-“Your Jumpin’ Heart”
Musicthebrag.com

Brian May reveals how the ‘difficult’ Axl Rose treated him when he opened for Guns N’ Roses

Queen’s Brian May has shared his thoughts on Guns n’ Roses members Axl Rose and Slash, revealing that Rose was “known for being difficult.”. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, May was asked how he ended up collaborating with Slash when the Guns n’ Roses guitarist made a guest appearance on May’s ‘Tie Your Mother Down’ performance on The Tonight Show.
Musicthebrag.com

Dave Grohl reflects on living in Kurt Cobain’s ‘gross’ apartment

Dave Grohl recently sat down with blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music podcast, After School Radio, in an interview that saw him reflect on his earliest encounter with Nirvana. Grohl, a Virginia native, recalled the first time he moved up to Seattle following the dissolution of his band Scream....

Comments / 0

Community Policy