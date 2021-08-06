UFC 265 weigh-in results: Lewis, Gane cleared for interim title fight

There were big winners all over the main card of UFC 265. Jose Aldo proved he has something left in the tank and potential in the bantamweight division with his victory over Pedro Munhoz. Tecia Torres defeated Angela Hill to win her third in a row, a victory that will continue her climb the top 10 in the strawweight division. And Vicente Luque clearly established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in a stacked welterweight division with his submission win over Michael Chiesa.