UFC 265 weigh-in results: Lewis, Gane cleared for interim title fight

By Nick Baldwin
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane made weight Friday ahead of their interim heavyweight title fight scheduled for the UFC 265 main event Saturday in Houston. Lewis weighed in at 264.5 pounds, while Gane tipped the scale at 247 pounds. Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz were on the mark ahead of...

www.thescore.com

