Milestone’s ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ campaign collecting school supplies for local children in need
TOMAHAWK – Milestone Senior Living is offering the opportunity to help local children head back to school with all the pencils, notebooks, and other supplies they need. The “Stuff-A-Bus” summer campaign collects school supplies and small backpacks for children in need in local schools, Milestone explained. The supplies are delivered to the schools in late August, just before students return.www.tomahawkleader.com
Comments / 0