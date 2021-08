Not a day goes by without someone commenting about strange weather, sometimes multiple times a day. Always there is a veneer of amazement: “That hail was so unusual!” “So much rain at once!” “So hot even for July….” The unspoken message is that none of this is any longer unusual. The unusual has become the norm; the weird has become the expected; the extreme is moving inexorably toward the center of our experiences, shifting our gaze to the immediate.